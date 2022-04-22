Head-To-Head Review: Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) versus LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.6% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Upwork and LegalZoom.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 0 10 0 3.00 LegalZoom.com 0 4 6 0 2.60

Upwork currently has a consensus price target of $46.91, indicating a potential upside of 146.76%. LegalZoom.com has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 76.41%. Given Upwork’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Upwork is more favorable than LegalZoom.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upwork and LegalZoom.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $502.80 million 4.89 -$56.24 million ($0.44) -43.20 LegalZoom.com $575.08 million 5.13 -$108.66 million N/A N/A

Upwork has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LegalZoom.com.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -11.19% -19.76% -6.81% LegalZoom.com -18.90% N/A -27.19%

Summary

Upwork beats LegalZoom.com on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About LegalZoom.com (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

