Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells $46,040.62 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $46,040.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,705.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,982.12.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 218 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $5,862.02.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $33,000.00.

HCAT stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 760,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,500. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.89. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,509,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,953,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

