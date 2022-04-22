Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,877. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,710,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,336,000 after purchasing an additional 225,363 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,828,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,095,000 after acquiring an additional 381,164 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,151,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,532,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,357 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

