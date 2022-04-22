HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HQY. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HQY stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $84.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.23, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.