Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $13.88. 354,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,229. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

