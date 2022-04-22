Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.19. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $54.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.1% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 64.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.
Heartland Financial USA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
