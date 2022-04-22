Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target Increased to €105.60 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €104.50 ($112.37) to €105.60 ($113.55) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

HEINY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Heineken from €120.00 ($129.03) to €121.00 ($130.11) in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Heineken from €97.00 ($104.30) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.93.

OTCMKTS:HEINY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.79. 44,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,213. Heineken has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $52.48.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

