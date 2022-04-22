Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target Increased to €76.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from €64.00 ($68.82) to €76.00 ($81.72) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HEINY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Heineken from €120.00 ($129.03) to €121.00 ($130.11) in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Heineken from €104.50 ($112.37) to €105.60 ($113.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($102.15) to €98.00 ($105.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heineken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

Get Heineken alerts:

HEINY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 44,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.48. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.