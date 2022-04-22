Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target Raised to €105.00

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €97.00 ($104.30) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Heineken from €100.00 ($107.53) to €95.00 ($102.15) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Heineken from €120.00 ($129.03) to €121.00 ($130.11) in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

HEINY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $50.79. 44,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,213. Heineken has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.48.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

