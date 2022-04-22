Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Raised to Buy at HSBC

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HEINY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Heineken from €100.00 ($107.53) to €95.00 ($102.15) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($102.15) to €97.00 ($104.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Heineken from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Shares of HEINY opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.48. Heineken has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

