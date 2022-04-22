Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Head-To-Head Survey

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) and Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Priority Technology and Helbiz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Priority Technology currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 205.50%. Given Priority Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Helbiz.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Helbiz shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Priority Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of Helbiz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Priority Technology has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helbiz has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Priority Technology and Helbiz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology -0.86% N/A -0.24% Helbiz N/A N/A -56.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Priority Technology and Helbiz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $514.90 million 0.73 $1.39 million ($0.37) -13.27 Helbiz N/A N/A -$510,000.00 N/A N/A

Priority Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz.

Summary

Priority Technology beats Helbiz on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Priority Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point. It also offers CPX, a platform that offers accounts payable automation solutions, including virtual card, purchase card, ACH +, dynamic discounting, or check. In addition, the company provides curated managed services and a suite of integrated accounts payable automation solutions to various financial institutions and card networks; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers. Further, it offers embedded payment and banking solutions to enterprise customers to modernize legacy platforms and accelerate software partners' strategies to monetize payments; and managed services solutions that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. The company serves SMB, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Helbiz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helbiz Inc. provides micro mobility solutions for urban areas worldwide. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e-bicycles, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

