Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Insider Acquires £18,410 in Stock

Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI – Get Rating) insider Karl Sternberg bought 1,000 shares of Herald Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,841 ($23.95) per share, with a total value of £18,410 ($23,952.64).

Shares of LON HRI traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,828 ($23.78). 57,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,792. Herald Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1,634 ($21.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,670 ($34.74). The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,866.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,175.55.

About Herald Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

