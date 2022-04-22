Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Insider Acquires £18,410 in Stock

Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI – Get Rating) insider Karl Sternberg bought 1,000 shares of Herald Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,841 ($23.95) per share, with a total value of £18,410 ($23,952.64).
Shares of LON HRI traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,828 ($23.78). 57,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,792. Herald Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1,634 ($21.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,670 ($34.74). The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,866.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,175.55.
