Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Raised to $207.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $207.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 40.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $147.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 2.61. Herc has a 1 year low of $95.32 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.01.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.77 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Herc will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Herc by 95.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Herc by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Herc by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,658,000 after purchasing an additional 127,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Herc by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

