Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Heritage Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.65. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,063,000 after buying an additional 82,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 158,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93,519 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 121,974 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Financial (Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.