Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

HFWA stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.77. The stock had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,027. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $903.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

HFWA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Heritage Financial by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Heritage Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Heritage Financial by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Heritage Financial by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $924,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Financial (Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.