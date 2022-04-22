Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

HT stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $375.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.49. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

