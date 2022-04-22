Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,746. Hershey has a 12-month low of $157.94 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.67.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hershey will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,018,187 shares of company stock worth $207,120,300. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 35.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hershey by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 28,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hershey by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

