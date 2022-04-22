Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $137.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.92.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $109.91. 12,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,336. Hess has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.43.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $910,273.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.