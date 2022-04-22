Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

HIBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIBB stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.60. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $101.65.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

Hibbett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.