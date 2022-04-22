Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.33.
HIBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.
Hibbett Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.
