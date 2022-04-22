Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Now Covered by Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.
Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $48.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,173,000 after buying an additional 2,039,041 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,079,000 after buying an additional 1,703,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,147,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 307.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,395,000 after buying an additional 1,021,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,522,000 after buying an additional 1,004,377 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Highwoods Properties (Get Rating)
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
