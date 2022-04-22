Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Now Covered by Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,173,000 after buying an additional 2,039,041 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,079,000 after buying an additional 1,703,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,147,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 307.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,395,000 after buying an additional 1,021,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,522,000 after buying an additional 1,004,377 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

