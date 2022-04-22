Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE:HI remained flat at $$42.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 250,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.06. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

