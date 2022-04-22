Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.93.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,477,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,589,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,898,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo bought 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $99,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 401,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

