Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

Shares of HTH traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 25,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTH. StockNews.com downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hilltop by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 351.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 63,175 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Hilltop by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

