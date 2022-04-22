HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth $12,839,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth $13,045,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth $251,000.

Shares of HRT opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.20. HireRight has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

