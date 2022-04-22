Höegh LNG Partners LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:HMLP)

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Höegh LNG Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 2.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

HMLP stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HMLP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.