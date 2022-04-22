Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

HMLP traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. 552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,103. The firm has a market cap of $222.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.48 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

