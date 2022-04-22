Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

HCMLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Holcim from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Holcim from CHF 70 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of HCMLY stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

