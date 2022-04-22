Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Holley in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HLLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

NYSE:HLLY opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Holley has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth $130,547,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth about $51,781,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,392,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Holley by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Holley in the third quarter worth approximately $19,093,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holley (Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.