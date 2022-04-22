Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.05.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLLY shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of HLLY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,763. Holley has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Holley will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Holley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Holley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Holley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

