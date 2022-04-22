Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Holly Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 65.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.4%.

Shares of HEP traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. 2,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47,080 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 107,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

