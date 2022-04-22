Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.57. Hologic posted earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.93. 2,075,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,720. Hologic has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

