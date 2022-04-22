Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.22. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hologic has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $81.04.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Hologic by 560.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 30,373 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

