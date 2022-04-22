Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.41 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,482. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOMB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 56,019 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 257,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

