Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) PT Raised to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s current price.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,749,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,211,000 after acquiring an additional 151,594 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,874,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,340,000 after purchasing an additional 48,636 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,876,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,050,000 after purchasing an additional 173,874 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,535,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.7% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,456,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,800,000 after buying an additional 368,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

