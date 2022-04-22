Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

