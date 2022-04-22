Honest (HNST) and Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Honest to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Honest and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $318.64 million -$38.68 million -9.09 Honest Competitors $15.72 billion $855.51 million -6.50

Honest’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Honest. Honest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -12.14% -51.77% -14.61% Honest Competitors -8.24% -24.41% -3.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Honest and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 1 3 5 0 2.44 Honest Competitors 295 1261 3363 63 2.64

Honest currently has a consensus target price of $9.78, indicating a potential upside of 135.69%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 49.46%. Given Honest’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Honest is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Honest peers beat Honest on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

