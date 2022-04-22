Honeywell International (HON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its FY22 guidance at $8.40-8.70 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Honeywell International to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $195.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.98. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.43.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.