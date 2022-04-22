Hope Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.83.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HOPE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

