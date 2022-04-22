Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CFO Paul W. Hoelscher Sells 50,000 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $5,735,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,330.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $4.65 on Friday, hitting $105.84. 1,520,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,669. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $83.42 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,010 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $149,271,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,323,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,614,000 after purchasing an additional 689,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

