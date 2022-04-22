HSBC (LON:HSBA) Downgraded by Shore Capital

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.25) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.90) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($7.16) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($7.94) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 715 ($9.30) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 563.91 ($7.34).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 533.60 ($6.94) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £107.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 516.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 477.51. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.38).

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.35), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($367,517.46).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

