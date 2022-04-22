HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $485.00 at BMO Capital Markets

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $675.00 to $485.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $727.88.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $404.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $603.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of -242.08 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $378.88 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $26,842,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after buying an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,886,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $203,440,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,495,000 after purchasing an additional 120,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

