Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Raymond James

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.10 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

