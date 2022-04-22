IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$371.42 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.04.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$4.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$2.75 and a 1 year high of C$4.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -5.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total value of C$321,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$72,240. Also, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart bought 22,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,403.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 438,227 shares in the company, valued at C$1,875,611.56.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.