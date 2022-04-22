ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.75. ICF International has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $108.23.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICF International will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of ICF International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 158,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 23,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ICF International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

