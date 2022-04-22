ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICL Group Ltd is engaged in the fertilizer and specialty chemical sectors. The company’s operating segment includes Fertilizers, Industrial Products and Performance Products. Fertilizers segment is engaged in the production of standard, granular, fine red and white potash. Industrial Products segment produces flame retardants. Performance Products segment produces specialty phosphates, such as technical, food grade and electronic grade phosphoric acid, phosphate salts, food additives and wildfire safety products, as well as alumina and other chemicals. ICL Group Ltd, formerly known as Israel Chemicals Ltd, is based in Israel. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICL Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

ICL Group stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter worth $74,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth $73,000.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

