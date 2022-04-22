IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on IEX. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.15.

IEX stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.03. 289,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,946. IDEX has a 1 year low of $181.66 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. IDEX’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in IDEX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in IDEX by 54.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 61.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in IDEX by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 222,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,515,000 after buying an additional 55,247 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

