ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,186,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 324,176 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,795,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 358,629 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMGN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 87,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,525. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.25.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

