Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.43.

A number of analysts have commented on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Immunovant alerts:

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 19,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $113,439.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 6,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $37,647.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,019 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 17,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $547.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Immunovant (Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.