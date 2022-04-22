Imperial Oil (IMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to post earnings of C$1.70 per share for the quarter.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.99 billion.

Shares of IMO opened at C$62.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.33. The stock has a market cap of C$41.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$30.64 and a 52 week high of C$65.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.21.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

