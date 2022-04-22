Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IRT. Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.48.

NYSE:IRT opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.08, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

